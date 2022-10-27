Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Theodore Friedman, MD
Overview
Dr. Theodore Friedman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Friedman works at
Locations
Martin Luther King Jr. Outpatient Center1670 E 120th St, Los Angeles, CA 90059 Directions (424) 338-1000Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Charles R Drew University Hiv1731 E 120th St, Los Angeles, CA 90059 Directions (310) 335-0327
Dr. Theodore C. Friedman1125 S Beverly Dr Ste 730, Los Angeles, CA 90035 Directions (310) 335-0327
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Friedman outstandingly brilliant, truly caring and the best Neuro-Endcrinologist in the world, by far.
About Dr. Theodore Friedman, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1972669125
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF HEALTH
- University of Michigan
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Stanford University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman works at
Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Female Infertility, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.