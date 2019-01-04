Overview

Dr. Theodore Fotopoulos, MD is a Dermatologist in New Port Richey, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med.



Dr. Fotopoulos works at New Image Dermatology in New Port Richey, FL with other offices in Bayonet Point, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.