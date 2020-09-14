Overview

Dr. Theodore Ford, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Nwu Feinberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend.



Dr. Ford works at Bend Spine and Pain Specialists, LLC in Bend, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.