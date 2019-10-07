Dr. Theodore Foley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Foley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Theodore Foley, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.
Dr. Foley works at
Locations
-
1
Leber & Wolf Plastic Surgery Limited2807 N Front St, Harrisburg, PA 17110 Directions (800) 332-8901Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery of Central PA, LLC425 N 21st St Ste 405, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 695-6553
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Harrisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Health Net
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Tricare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Foley?
I have had wonderful experiences with Dr. Foley and his excellent staff. Everyone has been very kind, professional and helpful. Dr. Foley is a highly skilled surgeon who treats his patients with respect and compassion, listening carefully to their concerns and providing the very best outcomes possible.
About Dr. Theodore Foley, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1225242696
Education & Certifications
- Penn State University-Plastic Surgery
- Milton Hershey Medical Center
- Chicago Medical School
- Villanova University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foley works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Foley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.