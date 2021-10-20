Dr. Theodore Fisher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Fisher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Theodore Fisher, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago.
They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Back Pain and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2923 N California Ave Ste 300, Chicago, IL 60618 Directions (773) 777-9900
-
2
Chicago Anesthesiology Pain Specialists LLC3000 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 433-3130
-
3
Spine and Orthopaedic Specialists Pllc2040 Short Ave, Odessa, FL 33556 Directions (727) 807-2476
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have suffered from chronic back pain for many years. Dr. Fisher was very thorough and was able to find a fracture that the others doctors had missed. His entire staff was very friendly. Although I have just started my treatment, I am feeling better already. Thank you.
About Dr. Theodore Fisher, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1043235781
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
