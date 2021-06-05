Overview

Dr. Theodore Firestone, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



Dr. Firestone works at The Joint Replacement Center of Scottsdale. in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.