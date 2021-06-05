See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Theodore Firestone, MD

Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (76)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Theodore Firestone, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.

Dr. Firestone works at The Joint Replacement Center of Scottsdale. in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arizona Institute for Sports Knees and Shoulders LLC
    20401 N 73rd St Ste 160, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 237-5727

Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Disorders Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (66)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 05, 2021
    He performed a hip replacement that other surgeons were afraid to attempt.
    Melissa Smith — Jun 05, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Theodore Firestone, MD

    • Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
    • English, French and Spanish
    • 1689654790
    Education & Certifications

    • Good Samar Hospital Johns Hopkins University
    • New York University Med Center
    • NYU Langone Medical Center
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    • Johns Hopkins University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Theodore Firestone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Firestone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Firestone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Firestone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Firestone works at The Joint Replacement Center of Scottsdale. in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Firestone’s profile.

    76 patients have reviewed Dr. Firestone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Firestone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Firestone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Firestone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

