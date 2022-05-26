Overview

Dr. Theodore Doukides, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.



Dr. Doukides works at Champaign Dental Group in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.