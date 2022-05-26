Dr. Theodore Doukides, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doukides is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Doukides, MD
Overview
Dr. Theodore Doukides, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.
Locations
Gastroenterology Consultants of Boca Raton951 NW 13th St Ste 2E, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 368-3455Monday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:45am - 4:45pm
Gastroenterology Consultants of Boca Raton5258 Linton Blvd Ste 202, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 368-3455Monday8:00am - 3:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:45am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- America's Health Choice
- America's Health Insurance Plans
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Health Administrators
- Galaxy Health Network
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NALC Health Benefit Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- POMCO Group
- Preferred Care Partners
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Sanus Health
- Total Health Choice
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health and Wellness Network
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vista Health Plan
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see Dr. Doukides today for the first time & it was a great experience. He took his time listening to all my questions & answering them. Very courteous, kind and showed concern. I would highly recommend this gastroenterologist to anyone. The receptionist and medical assistant were also very nice & friendly. 2 thumbs up!!
About Dr. Theodore Doukides, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1801063961
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
- YOUNGSTOWN STATE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doukides has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doukides accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doukides has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doukides has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doukides on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Doukides speaks Greek.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Doukides. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doukides.
