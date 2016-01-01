Overview

Dr. Hunt Deblanc, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Opelousas, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Mercy Regional Medical Center and Opelousas General Health System.



Dr. Deblanc works at WellSmart Health-Internal Medicine Clinic in Opelousas, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.