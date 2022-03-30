Overview

Dr. Theodore Daly, MD is a Dermatologist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital Syosset and Plainview Hospital.



Dr. Daly works at Garden City Dermatology in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Itchy Skin and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.