Dr. Theodore Daly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Daly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Theodore Daly, MD is a Dermatologist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital Syosset and Plainview Hospital.
Dr. Daly works at
Locations
-
1
Garden City Dermatology901 Stewart Ave Ste 201, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 227-3377
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital Syosset
- Plainview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Daly?
I went to Dr. Daly because he is the only dermatologist that actually helps me. I have been to many dermatologist, including the dermatologists in his office and they do not help. They are quick fixes but never resolve the issues. Dr. Daly knows his stuff and will get to the bottom of your issue. The only problems are the wait time in the waiting room and how long it takes to get an appointment. Having to wait so long in the waiting room is unacceptable and I feel forced to bear it but I understand why it takes so long to get an appointment. A great doctor is hard to find. I do not like how doctors feel that it is okay for us to wait like we do not have a life too. And, they sure get paid a pretty penny from us. Unfortunately, we are at their mercy but it is rude and unprofessional. With all that being said I will continue to go to Dr. Daly because he really is the best dermatologist I've ever been to.
About Dr. Theodore Daly, MD
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1518965441
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daly has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daly works at
Dr. Daly has seen patients for Acne, Itchy Skin and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Daly speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Daly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.