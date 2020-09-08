Overview

Dr. Theodore Curtis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.



Dr. Curtis works at Mount Kisco Medical Group in Mount Kisco, NY with other offices in Bangor, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye, Diplopia and Farsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.