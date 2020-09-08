Dr. Theodore Curtis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curtis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Curtis, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Theodore Curtis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.
Dr. Curtis works at
Mount Kisco Medical Group PC90 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549
885 Union St Ste 120/130, Bangor, ME 04401
Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center
Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I woke up with a painful eye infection over Labor Day weekend! I called Caremount early Sunday morning. Not only did Dr. Curtis speak with me over the phone within minutes - he also raced in to the office to meet me there to examine my eye in less than 30 minutes! I told him I was due in Long Island to tend to my own Senior mother that morning and needed to be on the road asap. Thankfully, he was able to examine my eye before sending a prescription right next door to CVS in Mt. Kisco quickly. I found him to be incredibly accommodating, very kind, very knowledgeable, very thorough and extremely pleasant. I was disappointed to learn I wouldn't be able to continue seeing him as my ophthalmologist going forward because he’s actually a pediatric ophthalmologist (I’m 54). He just happened to be the on-call Dr. this past Sunday. I wish more Doctors had his selfless commitment and wonderful bedside manner. I highly recommend him. He’s obviously dedicated to helping patients and families.
Ophthalmology
23 years of experience
English
NPI: 1134219801
PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
Dr. Curtis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Curtis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Curtis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Curtis works at
Dr. Curtis has seen patients for Lazy Eye, Diplopia and Farsightedness, and more.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Curtis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.
