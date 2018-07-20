Overview

Dr. Theodore Couluris, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Couluris works at Trinity Foot and Ankle Specialist in Clearwater, FL with other offices in New Port Richey, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.