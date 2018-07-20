Dr. Theodore Couluris, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Couluris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Couluris, DPM
Overview
Dr. Theodore Couluris, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Locations
Larry J. Kipp Dpm PA2521 Countryside Blvd, Clearwater, FL 33763 Directions (727) 376-6060
Larry J. Kipp Dpm PA8101 State Road 54, New Port Richey, FL 34655 Directions (727) 376-6060
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
On several occasions, Dr. Couluris has treated with competence and caring, various ailments with my feet, which included surgery on two occasions. With every encounter, Dr. Couluris has provided pleasant, caring attitude, and a full explanation of the procedure and objectives of care following the procedure. He knows how to elicit understanding by the patient, as well as fully explaining the patient’s role in aftercare and any and all anticipated follow up. Thanks, Dr. C!
About Dr. Theodore Couluris, DPM
- Podiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- Emory University
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
