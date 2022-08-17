Dr. Theodore Chow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Chow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Theodore Chow, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Dr. Chow works at
Locations
1
Theodore Chow MD, FACC175 N Jackson Ave Ste 110, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 538-1466
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I asked my PCP to refer me to a cardiologist when I was diagnosed with high cholesterol and my liver wasn't happy with the usual statins. Previously I was also seen by a GI specialist and nothing worked. My PCP referred me to Dr Chow and he solved my problem with the right kind of medication. That was years ago. Now I have an interesting cardiac condition that is benign but scary when it happens (PVC). Additionally I have an uncommon condition that needs further study via an implanted monitor. He explained it clearly, and I am pleased to contribute to more knowledge on this condition, to help others too. So I agreed. His staff is friendly, they return calls right away, appointments are easy to make. I am referring him to my friend.
About Dr. Theodore Chow, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1104803048
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Genl Hosp-Harvard University
- Beth Israel Deaconess Harvard
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chow has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Syncope, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Chow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chow.
