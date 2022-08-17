Overview

Dr. Theodore Chow, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.



Dr. Chow works at Theodore Chow MD, FACC in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Syncope along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.