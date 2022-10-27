Dr. Theodore Catranis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Catranis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Catranis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary.
Women's Health Alliance of Mobile1720 Spring Hill Ave Ste 400, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 435-7700
- Mobile Infirmary
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
He’s very down to earth , friendly, caring…feel very comfortable with him ! He did not rush and asked me questions about my health . Gave me a few options for treatment and discussed them all with me.. it’s hard to find a good dr so I’m very glad I found him.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1942201223
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Dr. Catranis has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Catranis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Catranis speaks Greek.
