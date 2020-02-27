Dr. Casper has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Theodore Casper, MD
Dr. Theodore Casper, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, Montefiore Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester - Pulmonary Medicine1200 Waters Pl, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Montefiore Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Professional and thorough!! 5 Star Doctor!!
About Dr. Theodore Casper, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 43 years of experience
- English
- St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital Center At Roosevelt Division
- St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital Center At Roosevelt Division
- St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital Center At Roosevelt Division
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
