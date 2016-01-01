Overview

Dr. Theodore Burden, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital.



Dr. Burden works at Excell Medical Center LLC in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Phila, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.