Dr. Theodore Brisson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Theodore Brisson, MD is an Urology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center, Colleton Medical Center, Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center, Hampton Regional Medical Center and Roper Hospital.
Dr. Brisson works at
Locations
-
1
Palmetto Adult & Children's Urology2890 Tricom St, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 487-0590Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
-
2
Palmetto Adult & Children's Urology104 Morgan Pl Ste C, Summerville, SC 29485 Directions (843) 487-0591Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday1:00pm - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Palmetto Adult & Children's Urology302 Medical Park Dr Ste 207, Walterboro, SC 29488 Directions (843) 502-7789Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Palmetto Adult & Children's Urology5500 Front St Ste 250, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Directions (843) 502-7791
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
- Colleton Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Hampton Regional Medical Center
- Roper Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brisson and his team have provided excellent care to my son, myself, and my mother! I would highly recommend. Dr. Brisson is kind, knowledgeable, and straightforward.
About Dr. Theodore Brisson, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1699759563
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic at Jacksonville, Florida
- MAYO CLINIC
- University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
