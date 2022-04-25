Dr. Theodore Bowlus, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowlus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Bowlus, DPM
Overview
Dr. Theodore Bowlus, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Perrysburg, OH. They graduated from Western Michigan University and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Bowlus works at
Locations
-
1
Henry B. Green Jr Dpm Inc.1021 Sandusky St Ste A, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Directions (419) 874-4494
- 2 27121 Oakmead Dr Ste C, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Directions (567) 277-8878
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bowlus?
So I have had many challenges with my feet and currently healing from a broken bone, not caused by my accident prone self. Dr. Bowlus has me on the mend after months of pain and frustration.
About Dr. Theodore Bowlus, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1437159274
Education & Certifications
- Western Michigan University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bowlus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bowlus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bowlus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bowlus works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowlus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowlus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowlus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowlus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.