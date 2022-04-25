Overview

Dr. Theodore Bowlus, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Perrysburg, OH. They graduated from Western Michigan University and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Bowlus works at Perrysburg Podiatry Associates, LLC in Perrysburg, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.