Dr. Theodore Blaszczyk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Theodore Blaszczyk, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They graduated from Northwestern University Medical School and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.
Dr. Blaszczyk works at
Locations
-
1
Smithtown Women's Health200 E Main St Ste 1E, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 265-4567Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 9:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Blaszczyk is a highly intelligent and very compassionate doctor who I have been seeing him for many years now. I am an RN and have always had 100 percent trust in this doctor, so much that my daughter and other family members are also patients of his.
About Dr. Theodore Blaszczyk, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1962588640
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Northwestern University Medical School
Dr. Blaszczyk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blaszczyk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
