Dr. Theodore Benke, MD
Overview
Dr. Theodore Benke, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cleburne, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne.
Locations
Theodore T Benke MD1317 Glenwood Dr, Cleburne, TX 76033 Directions (817) 641-3750
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Benke was competent, professional and attentive. He spent time with a thorough exam then explained his findings and answered all my questions. I was not rushed or talked down to. I am thoroughly impressed with Dr. Benke, his staff & the entire visit.
About Dr. Theodore Benke, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1295786135
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
