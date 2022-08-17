Overview

Dr. Theodore Benke, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cleburne, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne.



Dr. Benke works at Benke Ear Nose & Throat Clinic in Cleburne, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.