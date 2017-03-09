Dr. Theodore Barton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Barton, MD
Overview
Dr. Theodore Barton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Soldotna, AK. They graduated from St. Louis University and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.
Locations
Theodore D Barton, MD35670 Kenai Spur Hwy Ste 101A, Soldotna, AK 99669 Directions (888) 521-4292
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barton and his staff are the most efficient provider/staff, I've seen in many years. He has years of experience, many of my friends see him also. He answers all of my questions, is very professional, and his billing and front office staff are amazing at what they do, which is hard to find in this area.
About Dr. Theodore Barton, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1417985250
Education & Certifications
- William Beaumont Army Medical Center
- St. Louis University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Barton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.