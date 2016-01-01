Dr. Theodore Armstrong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armstrong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Armstrong, MD
Dr. Theodore Armstrong, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center and French Hospital Medical Center.
Dignity Health Urgent Care - Orcutt1102 E Clark Ave Ste 120A, Santa Maria, CA 93455 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
- Emergency Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1174765952
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE
- Emergency Medicine
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- French Hospital Medical Center
