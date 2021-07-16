See All Pediatricians in Bayside, NY
Dr. Theodora Panteloglou, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Theodora Panteloglou, DO

Pediatrics
5 (26)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Theodora Panteloglou, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Panteloglou works at THEODORA PANTELOGLOU DO in Bayside, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Theodora Panteloglou DO
    21430 46th Ave, Bayside, NY 11361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 229-1064

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Arthritis
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nebulizer Treatment Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sports Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Panteloglou?

    Jul 16, 2021
    Dr. Panteloglou is the absolute best. Caring, cautious, thorough, patient and kind. Our family is so incredibly grateful for her care & professionalism.
    — Jul 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Theodora Panteloglou, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Theodora Panteloglou, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Panteloglou to family and friends

    Dr. Panteloglou's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Panteloglou

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Theodora Panteloglou, DO.

    About Dr. Theodora Panteloglou, DO

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487661401
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Winthrop Hosp-Good Samaratin Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Theodora Panteloglou, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panteloglou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Panteloglou has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Panteloglou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Panteloglou works at THEODORA PANTELOGLOU DO in Bayside, NY. View the full address on Dr. Panteloglou’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Panteloglou. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panteloglou.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panteloglou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panteloglou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Theodora Panteloglou, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.