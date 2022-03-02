Dr. Theodora Kulesza-Galvez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kulesza-Galvez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodora Kulesza-Galvez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Theodora Kulesza-Galvez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX.
They are accepting new patients
Locations
- 1 19787 W Interstate 10, San Antonio, TX 78257 Directions (210) 469-9775
-
2
MedFirst Primary Care at Hausman8230 N Loop 1604 W Ste 218, San Antonio, TX 78249 Directions (210) 453-1199
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kulesza-Galvez?
Dr. Galvez has been my PCP for over 2 years. She truly listened to my health needs/concerns and provided excellent service with the best bedside manner.
About Dr. Theodora Kulesza-Galvez, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1013323450
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kulesza-Galvez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kulesza-Galvez.
