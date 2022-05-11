Dr. Theodora Fynn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodora Fynn, MD
Overview
Dr. Theodora Fynn, MD is a Pulmonologist in Elkton, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF GHANA / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Union Hospital Of Cecil County.
Dr. Fynn works at
Locations
Union Audiology Services111 W High St Ste 303, Elkton, MD 21921 Directions (410) 398-0451Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Union Hospital106 Bow St, Elkton, MD 21921 Directions (410) 398-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Union Hospital Of Cecil County
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Fynn cares about her patients. She takes her time and explains your condition in a way that you can understand.
About Dr. Theodora Fynn, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1205093804
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF GHANA / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine
