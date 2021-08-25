See All Dermatologists in Vero Beach, FL
Dr. Theodor Rudolph, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Theodor Rudolph, MD is a Dermatologist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Colorado School Of Medicine At Denver-M.D. and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital and Sebastian River Medical Center.

Dr. Rudolph works at Sunnycoast Dermatology in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Discoloration, Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sunnycoast Dermatology
    3900 20th St, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 299-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
  • Sebastian River Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Discoloration
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Actinic Keratosis
Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 25, 2021
    Dr. Rudolph is amazing and I'm so glad I found him! He is absolutely the best in his field of work! He reminds me of how caring the physicians used to be! He is always kind and caring but most of all he listens and looks at the whole picture. I'm happy to wait for such amazing service. I have had surgery and he really did an amazing job!
    About Dr. Theodor Rudolph, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, German and Spanish
    • 1700861382
    Education & Certifications

    • General Practice-University Tennessee Memorial Hospital
    • University Of Colorado School Of Medicine At Denver-M.D.
    • Regis College, B.S. In Biology
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Theodor Rudolph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rudolph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rudolph has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rudolph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rudolph works at Sunnycoast Dermatology in Vero Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rudolph’s profile.

    Dr. Rudolph has seen patients for Skin Discoloration, Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rudolph on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Rudolph. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rudolph.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rudolph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rudolph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

