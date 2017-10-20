Overview

Dr. Theodor Feinstat, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rocklin, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Feinstat works at Sutter Med Grp Rocklin Fmly Mdc in Rocklin, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.