Overview

Dr. Theodor Asgeirsson, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Wyoming, MI. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE VIRGIN ISLANDS / CHARLOTTE AMALIE and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's and University of Michigan Health - West.



Dr. Asgeirsson works at West Michigan Surgical Specialists in Wyoming, MI with other offices in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Anorectal Abscess and Intestinal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.