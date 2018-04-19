Overview

Dr. Theodis Buggs Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Buggs Jr works at Kaiser Permanente Lakeview Medical Offices in Duluth, GA with other offices in Kennesaw, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.