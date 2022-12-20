Dr. Themistocles Economou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Economou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Themistocles Economou, MD
Overview
Dr. Themistocles Economou, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bloomington, MN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Dr. Economou works at
Locations
-
1
Minnesota Oncology7760 France Ave S Ste 1000, Bloomington, MN 55435 Directions (952) 746-6767Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Plastic Surgery Consultants, Ltd3300 Edinborough Way Ste 410, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 746-6767
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Economou?
Explained everything so clearly, honest, up front. I appreciated the time he spent with me explaining everything!
About Dr. Themistocles Economou, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1528152170
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic / Mayo Medical Foundation
- University Iowa Hosps And Clinics
- Micheal Reese Hospital
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- University Of Minnesota
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Economou has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Economou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Economou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Economou works at
Dr. Economou has seen patients for Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Economou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Economou speaks Greek.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Economou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Economou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Economou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Economou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.