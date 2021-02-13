Dr. Thelma Endaya-Aguila, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Endaya-Aguila is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thelma Endaya-Aguila, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thelma Endaya-Aguila, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Dr. Endaya-Aguila works at
Locations
-
1
Aguila, Thelma MD - Endaya-aguila Thelma MD550 Newark Ave Ste 305, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 963-2320
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Endaya-Aguila?
She's a very good and kind doctor for all my 5 children..She's very knowledgeable..She always anwer my questions/worries when my children are sick.Even all her staff are kind and friendly too..They always reminding you before your appointment and also if there is a upcoming vaccine for my children..And they always making sure that we feel at ease after making a visit..Sadly we have to move to another state..And we will surely miss all of them ??..We want to thank all of them for taking care of my children for 8 years..
About Dr. Thelma Endaya-Aguila, MD
- Pediatrics
- 50 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1841223534
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Endaya-Aguila has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Endaya-Aguila accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Endaya-Aguila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Endaya-Aguila works at
Dr. Endaya-Aguila speaks Tagalog.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Endaya-Aguila. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Endaya-Aguila.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Endaya-Aguila, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Endaya-Aguila appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.