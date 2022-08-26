Overview

Dr. Thelma Asare, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Asare works at Capital Women's Care in Towson, MD with other offices in Owings Mills, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.