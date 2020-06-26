Dr. Thelinh Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thelinh Nguyen, MD
Overview
Dr. Thelinh Nguyen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Locations
Samuel R Chacon MD540 W Plumb Ln Ste 200, Reno, NV 89509 Directions (775) 870-1521
Thelinh Nguyen, M.D.75 Pringle Way Ste 906, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 982-6270
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The most experienced Vascular Surgeon in the Area, Very Compassionate, Experienced. He's the Best!
About Dr. Thelinh Nguyen, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1720031982
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Hospitals and Clinics
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Vietnamese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.