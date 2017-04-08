Dr. Ramakrishnan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thekkemadom Ramakrishnan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thekkemadom Ramakrishnan, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Easton, PA. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Ramakrishnan works at
T Ramakrishnan MD PC2925 William Penn Hwy Ste 303, Easton, PA 18045 Directions (610) 559-9622
Bethlehem ENT3445 High Point Blvd Ste 400, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (610) 866-5555Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 12:00pm
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My daughter has severe allergies and thanks to dr Ramakrishnan they're under control.
- Allergy & Immunology
- English, Hindi
- 1144293473
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Ramakrishnan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramakrishnan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramakrishnan speaks Hindi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramakrishnan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramakrishnan.
