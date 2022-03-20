Dr. Thein Swe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thein Swe, MD
Overview
Dr. Thein Swe, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Modesto, CA.
Dr. Swe works at
Locations
Sutter Gould Medical Foundation600 Coffee Rd Fl 2, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 550-4730
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Sonora
- Memorial Hospital Los Banos
- Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly doctor who give outstanding service to his patients.
About Dr. Thein Swe, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1124435003
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
