Dr. Thea Barton, DO

Gynecology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thea Barton, DO is a Gynecology Specialist in East Norriton, PA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Suburban Community Hospital.

Dr. Barton works at Artery and Vein Institute in East Norriton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Artery and Vein Institute
    2924 Swede Rd, East Norriton, PA 19401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 680-7374

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Suburban Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Pap Smear Abnormalities

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 22, 2021
    Dr. Barton is a very friendly and outcoming person. She makes the uncomfortable portions of the visit easier with her friendly banter. She takes patient's concerns seriously and does not downplay potentially serious conditions.
    Elissa — Jun 22, 2021
    About Dr. Thea Barton, DO

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881861920
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mercy Suburban Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Virginia
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thea Barton, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barton works at Artery and Vein Institute in East Norriton, PA. View the full address on Dr. Barton’s profile.

    Dr. Barton has seen patients for Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Barton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

