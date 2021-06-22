Dr. Thea Barton, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thea Barton, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thea Barton, DO is a Gynecology Specialist in East Norriton, PA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Suburban Community Hospital.
Locations
Artery and Vein Institute2924 Swede Rd, East Norriton, PA 19401 Directions (484) 680-7374
Hospital Affiliations
- Suburban Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barton is a very friendly and outcoming person. She makes the uncomfortable portions of the visit easier with her friendly banter. She takes patient's concerns seriously and does not downplay potentially serious conditions.
About Dr. Thea Barton, DO
- Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1881861920
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Suburban Hospital
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
- University of Virginia
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
