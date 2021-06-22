Overview

Dr. Thea Barton, DO is a Gynecology Specialist in East Norriton, PA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Suburban Community Hospital.



Dr. Barton works at Artery and Vein Institute in East Norriton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.