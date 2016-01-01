Dr. Thayer Bouali, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bouali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thayer Bouali, DDS
Overview
Dr. Thayer Bouali, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Dentistry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve Dental School.
Dr. Bouali works at
Locations
-
1
White, David DDS1063 13th St SE, Hickory, NC 28602 Directions (828) 358-0471
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thayer Bouali, DDS
- Dentistry
- 28 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- Las Vegas Institute For Cosmetic Dentistry
- Case Western Reserve Dental School
Dr. Bouali speaks Chinese.
