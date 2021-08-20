Dr. Tharun Karthikeyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karthikeyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tharun Karthikeyan, MD
Overview
Dr. Tharun Karthikeyan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center, Saint Joseph Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Locations
Lexington Clinic700 Bob O Link Dr, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 258-8575
Hospital Affiliations
- Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent job on my Total Right Hip Replacement 5 years ago! Also I had a left core decompression and while I do have pain from arthritis, it’s nothing compared to the pain before the surgery. Also he explained everything I needed him to
About Dr. Tharun Karthikeyan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1922200468
Education & Certifications
- Orthocarolina Hip and Knee Center
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
- JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
