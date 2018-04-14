Dr. Tharakaram Ravishankar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ravishankar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tharakaram Ravishankar, MD
Overview
Dr. Tharakaram Ravishankar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Glen Head, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital.
Locations
T.Ravishankar.MD997 Glen Cove Ave Ste 2, Glen Head, NY 11545 Directions (516) 674-9144
Hospital Affiliations
- Glen Cove Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ravishankar is an excellent doctor. He takes time to explain in detail. Dr. Ravishankar has been my doctor for over 20 years.
About Dr. Tharakaram Ravishankar, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 51 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- 1083709794
Education & Certifications
- Jewish Hospital Med Center
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
- Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ravishankar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ravishankar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ravishankar has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ravishankar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ravishankar speaks Tamil.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ravishankar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ravishankar.
