Overview

Dr. Tharakanatha Yarrabolu, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area.



Dr. Yarrabolu works at Dr. Tharakanatha Yarrabolu, MD in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), Atrial Septal Defect and Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.