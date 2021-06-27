Dr. Thao Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thao Tran, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thao Tran, MD is a Dermatologist in Henrico, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine.
Affiliated Dermatologists Of VA7813 SHRADER RD, Henrico, VA 23294 Directions (804) 264-4545
- 2 8600 STAPLES MILL RD, Henrico, VA 23228 Directions (804) 264-4545
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
26 June 21 I am almost 80 yrs old and have received a highly recommendation from a personal friend and Board Certified Family MD who knows her and said Dr. Tran has a 5 star reputation. Having had several skin cancers (Basal and Squamous) , I look forward to my first appointment with her this September. It is a little unusual to write a review before having had a visit, but I look forward to seeing Dr. Tran and will follow up with a post visit review. Howard Whitlow
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1124138474
- U of Cincinnati
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Dermatology
