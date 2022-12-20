Overview

Dr. Thao Nguyen, MD is a Dermatologist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.



Dr. Nguyen works at Champaign Dental Group in Palm Harbor, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fungal Nail Infection, Ringworm and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.