Dr. Thao Dang, MD
Overview
Dr. Thao Dang, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Saigon.
Locations
Thao P Dang MD7297 Lee Hwy Ste F, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 241-2882
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Absolute expert. She was my OB/GYN during a pregnancy and she could, from experience, tell me what to expect tests to reveal. She was 100% accurate every time. She stopped taking OB patients and I had to go to two different "highly rated" OBs for my next child and they both suffered by comparison, although yes their offices were a lot fancier. I will chose my health care plan based on my ability to stay with Dr. Dang.
About Dr. Thao Dang, MD
- Gynecology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- Hershey Med Center
- Med School Saigon
- University Of Saigon
