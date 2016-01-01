Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thanmaya Reddy, MD
Overview
Dr. Thanmaya Reddy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Emory University Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6300 Hospital Pkwy Ste 145, Duluth, GA 30097 Directions (404) 778-4898
- 2 5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Sandy Springs, GA 30342 Directions (404) 778-4898
3
University of Alabama at Birmingham-Department of Urology, Birmingham, AL1720 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35294 Directions (205) 975-4048
Ascendant Anesthesia Pllc7777 Forest Ln Ste A230, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Thanmaya Reddy, MD
- Urology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1265799332
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Urology
