Dr. Quesada has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thania Quesada, MD
Overview
Dr. Thania Quesada, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Quesada works at
Locations
Town Center for Eating Disorders LLC1640 Town Center Blvd Ste 204, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 385-0055
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Quesada for more than ten years. She has always been very attentive to my problems and has discussed extensively with me the different treatments that she recommended for my depressive disorder. Thanks to her I am living a normal, happy life.
About Dr. Thania Quesada, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811971799
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Dr. Quesada speaks Spanish.
