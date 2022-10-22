See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Scotts Valley, CA
Dr. Thanh Vu, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (26)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thanh Vu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Scotts Valley, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.

Dr. Vu works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Scotts Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican
    223 Mount Hermon Rd Ste A, Scotts Valley, CA 95066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Abdominal Pain
Pneumonia
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 26 ratings
Patient Ratings (26)
5 Star
(25)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Oct 22, 2022
He is thorough and takes his time with you. A kind and gentle soul.
Lois Weinstein — Oct 22, 2022
About Dr. Thanh Vu, MD

  Internal Medicine
  29 years of experience
  English, Vietnamese
  Male
  1396711149
Education & Certifications

  Med College Of Georgia
  Med College Of Georgia|Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
  Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • Dominican Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Thanh Vu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Vu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Vu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Vu works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Scotts Valley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Vu’s profile.

26 patients have reviewed Dr. Vu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vu.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

