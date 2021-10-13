Dr. Thanh-Thao Truong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Truong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thanh-Thao Truong, MD
Dr. Thanh-Thao Truong, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
CI Medical Center8278 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX 77036 Directions (713) 272-8858Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Finding Dr. Truong in the CI Medical Clinic as my new PCP was an exceptionally pleasant experience. The doctor explained everything very clearly and even wrote down names of drugs and instructions for use -- more than would fit on the pill bottle. She reviewed my prescriptions and made some changes that pleased me. I was able to get my flu shot, blood work and an EKG right in the facility all located on the first floor and without waiting for each thing. The staff was extremely helpful in getting my insurance to clear them as my new PCP. And the parking is free. She follows up with results by phone, thus saving me another trip to the office.
About Dr. Thanh-Thao Truong, MD
- Family Medicine
- 6 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Family Practice
Dr. Truong has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Truong accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Truong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Truong speaks Vietnamese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Truong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Truong.
