Dr. Thanh-Thao Truong, MD

Family Medicine
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thanh-Thao Truong, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Truong works at CI Medical Center in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    CI Medical Center
    8278 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX 77036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 272-8858
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Drug Allergy Testing
Skin Screenings

Treatment frequency



Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Congestion Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Runny Nose Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 13, 2021
    Finding Dr. Truong in the CI Medical Clinic as my new PCP was an exceptionally pleasant experience. The doctor explained everything very clearly and even wrote down names of drugs and instructions for use -- more than would fit on the pill bottle. She reviewed my prescriptions and made some changes that pleased me. I was able to get my flu shot, blood work and an EKG right in the facility all located on the first floor and without waiting for each thing. The staff was extremely helpful in getting my insurance to clear them as my new PCP. And the parking is free. She follows up with results by phone, thus saving me another trip to the office.
    Mel Babb — Oct 13, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Thanh-Thao Truong, MD
    About Dr. Thanh-Thao Truong, MD

    Family Medicine
    6 years of experience
    English, Vietnamese
    1609225572
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thanh-Thao Truong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Truong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Truong has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Truong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Truong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Truong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Truong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Truong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

