Dr. Thanh Thai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thanh Thai, MD
Overview
Dr. Thanh Thai, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Effingham, IL. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Thai works at
Locations
-
1
Heartland Human Services1200 N 4th St, Effingham, IL 62401 Directions (217) 347-7179
- 2 7061 North Ave, Oak Park, IL 60302 Directions (872) 216-2227
-
3
Rush University Medical Center PSY1645 W Jackson Blvd # 500, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-0118
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thai?
About Dr. Thanh Thai, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1679739148
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thai has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thai accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thai works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Thai. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.