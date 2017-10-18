Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thanh Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thanh Nguyen, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Locations
Nemours Children's Health System807 Childrens Way, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 697-3600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
All About Kids and Family Medical Center Inc12086 Fort Caroline Rd Ste 401, Jacksonville, FL 32225 Directions (904) 450-7050
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Hands down, the best doctor for my son with juvenile type 1 diabetes. He is always helpful and responsive. Dr. Nguyen has gone over and beyond more times than I can count. He has saved us hospital stays and even called to check back on my son. A doctor like this is hard to find.
About Dr. Thanh Nguyen, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1831296656
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Ohio State U, College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen speaks Vietnamese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
