Dr. Thanh Nguyen, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Garden Grove, CA. They completed their fellowship with Lb Va Med Ctr-U Calif Irvine



Dr. Nguyen works at Optum - Family Medicine in Garden Grove, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.