Dr. Thanh Le, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thanh Le, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH.
Long Beach Neurological Medical Group Inc.2880 Atlantic Ave Ste 260, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 490-3580
Adult and Child Neurology Medical Associates1901 Newport Blvd Ste 235, Costa Mesa, CA 92627 Directions (949) 646-6266
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been seeing him for probably 20 years, he is a soft-spoken, humble, yet remarkably deep in his ability to understand your condition and treatment options. I would not trade him for any other neurologist out there. As long as he is a doctor, I will be his patient, I actually look forward to his insights and help in putting all the pieces of my various conditions in context, which is far more than any regular doctor can do. I highly recommend him without reservation.
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1134165350
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Dr. Le has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Le accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.
